Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

