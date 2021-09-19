Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.6% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

