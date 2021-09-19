Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.