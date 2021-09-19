Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 277,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

