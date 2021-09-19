Atria Investments LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of SPX FLOW worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

