Atria Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

