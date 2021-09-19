Atria Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 243,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

