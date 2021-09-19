Atria Investments LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
CWEN opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.33%.
Clearway Energy Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.