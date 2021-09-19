Atria Investments LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $79,451,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $15,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB opened at $5.24 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.