Atria Investments LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $24,836,635. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Shares of TECH opened at $534.35 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $540.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.53 and its 200 day moving average is $438.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

