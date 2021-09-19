Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.54. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

