Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,574,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,555,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,669 shares in the last quarter.

VPL opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

