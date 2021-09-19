Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.60 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38.

