Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

