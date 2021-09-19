Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE:CM opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.