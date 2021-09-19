Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 60.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 67.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $300.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.91. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

