Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.