Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.