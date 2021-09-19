Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $613.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

