Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.