Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 18,475 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

MMS stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

