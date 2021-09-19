Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 142,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,621,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,521,000 after purchasing an additional 192,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

