Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $100.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

