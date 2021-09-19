Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 80,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 315.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 205,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

NYSE WCN opened at $127.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

