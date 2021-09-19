Atria Investments LLC Sells 331 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 306.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $599.34 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

