Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,193,000. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

