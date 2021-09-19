Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,906 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

