Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $696.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.39 and a one year high of $715.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $640.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

