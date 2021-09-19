Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $302.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

