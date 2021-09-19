Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 1,104.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Roblox by 195.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $270,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232 over the last 90 days.

Shares of RBLX opened at $80.81 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

