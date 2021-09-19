Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

