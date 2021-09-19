Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Increased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.50% of Autohome worth $120,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 974,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA lowered their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

