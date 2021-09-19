Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

