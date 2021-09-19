Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TAP stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

