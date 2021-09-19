Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

