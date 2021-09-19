Aviva PLC Grows Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

