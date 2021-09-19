Aviva PLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,599,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 152,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.