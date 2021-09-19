Aviva PLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900,627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

