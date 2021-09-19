Aviva PLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $534.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 153.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

