Aviva PLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FMC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 68,332 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FMC by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in FMC by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

NYSE FMC opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

