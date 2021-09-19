Aviva PLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.68 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

