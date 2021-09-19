Aviva PLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,053,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

