Aviva PLC Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.99 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

