Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

