Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 41.5% in August

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AVVIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7892 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.79%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

