Aviva PLC Purchases 15,160 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 200.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

