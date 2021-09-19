Aviva PLC Purchases 8,482 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

