Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 113,167 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,521 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

