Aviva PLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of GL opened at $89.67 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

