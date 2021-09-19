Aviva PLC Sells 1,897 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

